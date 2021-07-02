Rain chance increasing today

Making our way toward the Fourth of July, we are going to see a return to a more unsettled weather pattern and that means more rains headed our way. For the rest of your Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers this afternoon. The high will be 87 degrees and the winds will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. The low will drop down to around 70 degrees and the winds will be out of the northeast at around 5 mph.