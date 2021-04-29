Rain chances & a cold front

Clearing skies and a return to more normal temperatures will be a very slow process for the entire Big Country as we head to more normal weather for April heading into the weekend. For your Thursday you will see clouds linger and a 50% chance of showers. The afternoon high will rise to around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 10-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers early and the overnight low dropping down to around 51 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph.