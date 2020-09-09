Rain chances continue today

Our first strong cold front of the season is on our doorstep! Widespread rainfall, flooding concerns and much cooler weather is all ahead for the Big Country.

Tonight: Expect widespread persistent rainfall on and off throughout the entire night. Heavy at times, rainfall amounts could total up to 2 inches or more for some areas of the Big Country, leading to potential local flooding issues. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s mostly, with our northern counties expecting cooler and our southern/southeastern counties expecting warmer.