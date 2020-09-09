Rain chances continue today

It’s going to be a cool and rainy Wednesday across the Big Country with locally heavy rainfall for much of the region producing as much as 1-2 inches of rain through the day with isolated heavier amounts possible. For the rest of today we will continue with the 90% of showers with steadily climbing to around 64 degrees. The winds will be from the north at around 10-15 mph. Tonight we will see that rain chance at about 70% with an overnight low down to about 55 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph.