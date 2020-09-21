Rain chances & cool for your Monday

KTAB Your Weather Authority
We will start the week off with unusually cool weather for afternoon highs and see chances of rain as the day progresses. For the rest of your Monday we will see a 20% chance of showers later this afternoon otherwise skies will remain with clouds throughout the day and the afternoon high only up around 75 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see a 20% chance of showers continuing through the evening otherwise mostly cloudy skies out there with an overnight low down to around 61 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at about 5-10 mph.

