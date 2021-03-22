Rain chances increase through the day

Very mild and typical west Texas spring like weather is expected this week with a rainy pattern at least through Thursday in the Big Country. For your Monday, we will expect a 60% chance of showers and storms through the day and the afternoon high climbing all the way to around 67 degrees. The winds will be very gusty from the south at 15-20 with gusts as high as 30 mph. For this evening, we will see a 70% chance of showers early before clearing toward morning. The overnight low will drop to around 42 degrees and the winds will be from the south southwest at 15-25 mph and shift to the northwest late.