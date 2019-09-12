Rain Chances Increase Today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough to our west will move eastward and lift a little to our north today. This will introduce more stability into the atmosphere than what has been observed the previous few days. This being the case, expect more sun today with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Low pressure will remain to our west and high pressure will remain to our east. This setup will put us in a transition zone between two contradicting pressure regimes. In turn, this will tighten the surface pressure gradient which will cause gusty winds to return this afternoon. Rain chances will move in this evening as a cold front will move into our area. The best chance for rain is tonight into tomorrow morning.