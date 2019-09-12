Rain Chances Increase Today

Clouds will be on the increase all day today leading to showers becoming more numerous during tonight’s evening hours. For the rest of today we can expect cloudy skies with winds from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will have a 20% chance of showers early and those rain chances increase to 50% this evening. We will have showers likely for most of the big country with an overnight low of 71 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15. Most of the area will see a .25 to .50 inch of rain from this event.