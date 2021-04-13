Rain chances on the increase

Rain chances continue to be a part of the forecast as well as the cooler weather we have been experiencing for most of the Big Country. For later today we will see a 50% chance of showers with rainfall totals of about ¼-½ an inch of rain. The high will be at 61 and the winds will be from the northeast at about 10-15 mph. Soggy and damp is what the weather will continue to look like along with the cooler temperatures into the 60’s for the rest of this week. Not too bad. For this evening, we will see a 50% chance of showers and storms with the overnight low getting to around 51 degrees. The winds will remain light at 10-15 mph out of the northeast.