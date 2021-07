Our unusually mild summer weather pattern will continue this week as temperatures will stay mild and rain chances will stay throughout the period. For your Monday, look for showers chances at 60% through the day and an afternoon high up around 86 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The overnight low will drop to around 71 and the winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the southeast.