Well it looks like things are back closer to normal in the Big Country with more summer like weather expected for the entire area for the rest of the week. For your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the high up around 94 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a few clouds out there with mostly clear skies and the low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.