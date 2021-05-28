Rain makes a return for the weekend

As we wrap up the last full week of May 2021 in the Big Country, we are headed toward cooler weather that will also include more rain chances for the area. For your Friday, we will see cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers & storms with an afternoon high of around 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph. For this evening we will see a 50% chance of showers continuing and the overnight low dropping down to around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at around 10-15 mph.