Rain, sleet, snow expected as Winter Storm watch continues for Big Country

(KTAB/KRBC) – A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for much of the Big Country including Abilene and Taylor County for this evening through Thursday evening. Expect periods of rain today and possibly a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures will fall this afternoon to about 34-35 degrees by 3:00pm.

As temperatures continue to fall tonight, expect rain, freezing rain, and sleet to occur. It will be cold and windy overnight with lows by Thursday morning around 28-30 degrees.

We are expecting to begin Thursday with a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain transitioning over to just snow after noon. High temperature on Thursday around 32-33 degrees. Wind chills on Thursday will be around 17-22 degrees with North winds 15-20 G30mph. We have a 60% chance for snow New Year’s Eve through midnight.

Ice accumulations are anticipated around 0.1” with 1”-3” snow possible.

Travel conditions could become difficult, especially Thursday morning through Friday morning.

