Rain Stays In 7-Day Outlook

Look For Rain On Your Friday
There are a lot of activities planned this weekend and it all starts with high school football tonight …so take your umbrella to this evenings games because we will have a chance of rain. For today we will see showers and storms a bit later this afternoon increasing in coverage with a high of 95. Otherwise we will have mostly cloudy skies and light winds from the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight we will see shower lingering in the forecast early at 20%. The skies will remain partly cloudy with a low of 73. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.