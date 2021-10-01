Rainfall Totals: 3rd wettest day in 2021 recorded in Abilene

Heavy rain caused flooding across the City of Abilene Thursday.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 3 inches of rain fell across the City of Abilene Thursday and overnight Friday, marking the 3rd wettest day of 2021 so far.

Fire stations across the city recorded an average of 2.44 inches of rain in their report released the morning of October 1, which showed data from the past 24 hours.

Eight stations each provided a rainfall measurement, ranging from 2.4 inches recorded at Station 6 on S Danville Drive to 3.05 inches recorded at Station 3 on Vine Street.

This is one of the only days in 2021 that had an average rainfall record of more than 2 inches.

The wettest day of the year – May 31 – had 4 inches of rain recorded at the Abilene Regional Airport.

April 28, which was also a wet day, had an average of 3.1 inches recorded from the fire station rainfall measurements.

More rain is expected to fall throughout the day Friday.