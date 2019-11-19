Rainy Conditions Tomorrow

We are still looking for pretty good rain chances in the forecast beginning for your Wednesday so today will be your last full day of sunshine before the rainy conditions start. For your Tuesday look for lots of sunshine and clear skies with a high of 76 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. . For your Tuesday evening in the Big Country we will see clouds on the increase with winds becoming more gusty also from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. The overnight low will be 57.