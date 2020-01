The time has come! It's been an extremely mild January and Winter season so far with few impactful cold fronts. That's all going to change by this weekend, so enjoy the nicer, warmer weather now while it's still around.

Tonight: A cloudier and humid night is going to help keep temperatures fairly mild but still cool in the mid to upper 50s. Expect some dense fog tomorrow morning for some parts of the Big Country but it should burn off by lunchtime at the latest. Winds won't be nearly as strong as we've seen the last week or so, with less than 15-20 mph winds by the morning.