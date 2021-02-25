Rainy with cooler weather today

After a week that has seen a few glimpses of what spring will look like in the Big Country with near 80 degree weather, today we make a return to a cold winter day. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers through the afternoon and a high of only 41 degrees. Expect about a tenth of an inch of rain and the winds will be from the north northeast at about 5-15 mph. For this evening we will see a cold night out there as we look for a 40% chance of showers making it feel like a cold rain with an overnight low down to around 33 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at 5-10 mph.