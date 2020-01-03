Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020

In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 photo, a jet plane flies across the moon seen from Beijing, China. The brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up the sky on Monday in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon is known as the supermoon. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Calling all photographers, astronomers and general night-sky appreciators. It’s time to update your celestial calendar for 2020.

Last year, we had back-to-back-to-back supermoons at the beginning of 2019.

This year, we will have two.

Remember, a supermoon appears when the moon orbits at its closest point to Earth. This makes the moon appear bigger and brighter than a normal full moon. This year, the supermoons will be seen on March 9 and then again on April 7.

Including the two supermoons, there will be a total of 13 full moons during the year.

There will also be two full moons in the month of October alone, the second of which is called a blue moon. Here’s the special, and somewhat eerie, part. The blue moon will fall on Halloween night.

Blue moons typically happen once every two or three years, but it’s even more rare to have it on Halloween. The next blue moon to fall on Halloween will be in 2039.

