ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has already seen the highest number of triple-digit heat days ever recorded in May, and the month is only halfway through!

As of May 15, Abilene had recorded 8 days where the temperature reached 100 degrees or more. The previous record for May was 7 days, set in 2000 and 1927, and that was for the entire month.

The most triple-digits recorded in May in recent Abilene history was in 2011, when there were five 100 degree days.

BigCountryHomepage.com meteorologists expect this record to keep getting broken as triple-digits continue to show up in the forecast for at least the next week.

Take a look at the seven-day outlook here.