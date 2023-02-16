SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was felt throughout Scurry and Fisher Counties early Thursday morning.

The earthquake happened near the Scurry County, Fisher County line around 4:30 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

More specifically, the USGS reports the earthquake was recorded about 10.7 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 16.5 miles east of Snyder, 23.5 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 56.6 miles west northwest of Abilene.

Residents near the epicenter report their houses shook and items even fell off walls.

Some citizens as far away as Abilene even claim to have felt the aftershocks from this earthquake.

Michigan Tech University reports magnitude 4 earthquakes are often felt but don’t cause any damage. There are an estimated 500,000 earthquakes of this strength across the United States each year.

No further information has been released.