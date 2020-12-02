Rollercoaster temps continue…

Our fall weather rollercoaster will be on the downside today with the passage of a cold front giving us a cooler day for this Wednesday. For the rest of today we will have sunny skies but those afternoon readings will struggle to get to the 49 degree mark. The winds will be breezy at times from the north northwest at around 10-15 mph. For your Wednesday night we will see mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to cool off to around 28 for an overnight low. The winds will be from the north northwest at around 5-10 mph.