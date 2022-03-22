BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days are blurring together for Blanket Volunteer Fire Chief Robert Rodgers as he can count on one hand the hours of sleep received in the last few days. More endless nights likely as wildfires spread in the Heartland. The continuing fight posing future concerns for the VFD as its equipment, much like its crew, isn’t getting much of a break.

Chief Rodgers says work for he and his crew has been tireless since Thursday last week. Traveling to rural Brown County, Bangs, and back between then and Sunday. The community has offered support to Blanket VFD in the forms of countless snacks, water bottles, and Gatorade for the volunteers; however, its monetary donations the Chief says is really in need.

“One tire on these things is at least $300,” says Chief Rodgers gesturing to one of the VFDs brush trucks. “And on that one I’ll probably have to put a whole new set after what we’ve done to it these last days.”

High-priced fuel is also driving up the cost of keeping the community safe says one Blanket VFD volunteer. They estimate to have spent easily $1,000 on gas alone in less than a week because of all the back and forth fighting these blazes.

Chief Rodgers encourages the public to donate to their nearby VFD if possible as the effect of current fires will likely have a lasting impact on these firefighters check book.

If you’d like to donate to Blanket VFD mail checks to P.O. Box 72, Blanket, TX, 76432 or drop off an envelope into the water bill payment box at Blanket City Hall.