Saturday, April 17, 2021: A cold night ahead with clearing skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a cold night tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s. The clouds will clear slightly. It will become partly clear. There will be a light ENE wind.

Tomorrow will see a lot more sun. After a mostly cloudy morning, the afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60’s. There will be a light NNE wind. The Heartland will be a little breezy.

Monday will see a continuation of the warming trend. Highs will be near 70°. There will be a small chance for a light shower.

A Tuesday morning cold front will cool us down a little. Highs will only reach the lower 60’s. There will be a gusty NNE wind.

After a light freeze Wednesday morning, temperatures will warm to the middle 60’s for highs. There will be mostly sunny skies. It will be dry and a little breezy.

The winds will pick up Thursday. It will be windy, mild, and mostly cloudy.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Friday. We are monitoring the threat for severe weather. Timing and the nature of the potential hazards are tough to predict being this far out.

The forecast looks to settle on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. (Mainly southern areas) High Temperature: 70° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunset: 8:10 P.M.

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday