Saturday, April 25: A bright beautiful spring day in Abilene with 77 degrees, Sweetwater 74 degrees. We were slightly cooler than our normal average temperature of 80 degrees.

Sunshine parade continues for the next few days, into the new week. Some clouds dot our skies but the sun prevails. Rain possibilities increase on Monday into Tuesday morning.



Sunday brings temperatures in the mid 80s range.

Warmer days are ahead! Get ready for close to triple digits heat! Are you ready for 99 degrees?! It may be happening by the end of next week.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX