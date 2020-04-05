Saturday, April 4: A rainy, chilly day reminiscent of the autumn season. Abilene reached a high temperature of 44 degrees.



The Key City received .49″ rainfall today. Moderate rain showers and loud thunderstorms began this morning and slowly dissipated by the late afternoon hours.



Cloudy skies and rain chances dot our forecast this weekend. As overnight conditions lend to foggy and possible drizzle into Sunday morning. Patchy fog may linger into the late morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will rise as warmer air will come into the region by mid day. Expect to see the sunshine and slight possibility for isolated rain showers. Sunday high temperatures increase, close to 20 degrees warmer than today; mid to upper 60 degrees range across the Big country and the Heartland.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

