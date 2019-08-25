Saturday, August 24 brings us average high temperatures. Sunday brings us a Heat Advisory

Saturday, August 24 brings us average high temperatures. Sunday brings us heat and a notice to be stay extra cautious with temperatures above 103 degrees for the Big Country.

Sunday a Heat Advisory will be in place from 1pm to 7pm for many counties in western region of the the Big Country. Stay as comfortable as possible as heat can cause illness. Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, check on pets and avoid over exposure to the sun.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX