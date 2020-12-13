Saturday, December 12, 2020: *WIND ADVISORY* tomorrow along with rain chances and chilly temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tonight it will get chilly. The winds will stay light out of the southeast. Cloud cover will increase overnight ahead of a warm front.

Rain chances will move in Sunday morning. A warm front will cause temperatures to rise through the AM. High temperatures will be reached around noon. It will be in the low 50’s. The best chance for rain will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Sunday afternoon will be mainly dry as a cold front pushes through. There will be a slight chance for showers. Areas in the northern Big Country may see a few snow flurries. No accumulation or impacts are expected. Temperatures will decrease to the low 40’s by the late afternoon. It will be very windy. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 AM until 6 PM. NW winds will be anywhere from 20-25 with wind gusts up to 45 MPH. It will be mostly cloudy.

After a very cold Monday morning, closer to seasonable temperatures will return Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s under sunny skies.

Tuesday will feature another cold front. The front is dry, however the winds will turn breezy. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

Wednesday will see light winds. High temperatures will be in the low 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday through Saturday will be mild and breezy. Expect highs in the low to middle 60’s along with mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 15-20 G40 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday