Saturday, December 14: Temperatures soar close to record breaking highs, 67-77 degrees across the Big Country, Heartland.

San Angelo saw temperatures reached 83 degrees today, replacing the 2008 record high temperature.

Overnight lows will stay elevated nar the upper 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow, expect sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. I wouldn’t be sureprised if we saw additional records broken this weekend.

A cold front settles us back into December like feels with a very cold Monday. A temperature rollercoaster indeed.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

