Saturday Evening Forecast: A Cold Front that will have you Ditching the Sweater in Sweater Weather.

Saturday, October 3rd, 2020

Tonight: Calm and mostly clear weather conditions will take the reigns over the big country. Winds will begin to shift following the midnight hour as the cold front moves through. Hence a shift from the southerly winds to northerly winds ranging 5-10 mph. Overnight low’s will fall into the mid 50’s for a slight below normal night.

Tomorrow: After the cold front moves through, a few areas could see a few pockets of rain, however they are much too slim and light to be mentioned in the forecast. North-northeasterly winds will have arrived by the overnight hours ranging 5-10 mph. Afternoon high’s will top out at 78 degree’s. As the sunny day comes to a close we can expect to see a calm weather pattern as an area of high pressure moves in.

Future Discussion: Big bubble no trouble, an area of high pressure will keep the cloud cover away on Monday morning meaning that temperatures will begin to increase between Monday and Tuesday upwards of 7 degrees. With temperatures about a dime away from triple digits by mid-week. Dry and calm weather pattern ahead could lead to dry drought conditions crawling back into the big country.