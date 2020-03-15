1  of  3
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church, Abilene Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Highland Church of Christ Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD South Side Baptist Church TSTC - All Campuses University Church of Christ Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Saturday Evening Forecast: A cool PI day as we send off the second week of March moving closer towards spring.

March 14th, 2020

Tonight: Happy national PI day! A cold cold front moved through our city we have seen those temperatures take a hit. Seeing the possibility of a few sprinkles here and there mainly towards the southeastern parts of the big country. Expect overnight low in the low 50’s. with winds from the east northeast ranging 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect scattered and even a few isolated showers with most of that rainfall ramping up by your Sunday evening. Rainfall total amounts of about a 1/2″ are expected with a few rumbles of thunder and even the possibility of small pea sized hail. A copy and paste sort of day with afternoon highs around the high 50’s and overnight lows only dropping a few degrees into the mid 50’s.

Future Discussion: A general warm up along with plenty of rain chances lining up in our forecast, thankfully most of that rain pushing out of the viewing area by your Friday as another cold front approaches knocking temperatures down by a couple degrees. Expect afternoon highs in the mid 70’s and low in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

