Saturday Evening Forecast: A spring like forecast with all the fixings, you won’t want to miss.

April 25th, 2020

Tonight: As we close the fourth week of April temperatures overnight will be in the low 50’s thanks to some dry air that moved into the area. Winds from the East around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures and winds will increase, however overall a rather beautiful day for a backyard BBQ or a swim in the pool. Highs in the 80’s and lows in the low 60’s.

Future Discussion: Windy conditions persist with rain chances for your Monday. Temperatures dropping into the high 80’s before warming back up again as a cold front moves through late Tuesday into overnight hours into Wednesday.