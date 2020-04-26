Saturday Evening Forecast: A spring like forecast with all the fixings, you won’t want to miss.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

April 25th, 2020

Tonight: As we close the fourth week of April temperatures overnight will be in the low 50’s thanks to some dry air that moved into the area. Winds from the East around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures and winds will increase, however overall a rather beautiful day for a backyard BBQ or a swim in the pool. Highs in the 80’s and lows in the low 60’s.

Future Discussion: Windy conditions persist with rain chances for your Monday. Temperatures dropping into the high 80’s before warming back up again as a cold front moves through late Tuesday into overnight hours into Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss