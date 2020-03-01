Saturday Evening Forecast: A warm and breezy end to February with trends continuing into March.

Tonight: What a way to close out February. Don’t you think so? We saw temperatures in the mid-70’s across the big country with breezy southerly winds around 20 mph. Tonight, expect mostly clear conditions across the big country with again, breezy southerly winds.

March 1st: Expect a fire weather elevated risk in effect. Partly cloudy conditions across the big country with gusty south-south westerly winds around 20 mph. Expect a warm day with temperatures in the low 80’s for most of the big country. By evening hours we can expect a cold front to move through the big country. Probability of rain chances still low but could see a stray shower or two by overnight hours.

Future Discussion: Expect most of the rain to arrive to the big country by early/overnight hours into Tuesday with widespread rainfall for the big country. Still a few discrepancies on the placement of the low pressure. However, the models seem to be in agreement with amount of precipitation, being around 1-2 inches. Expect temperatures to cool following the front with temperatures reaching the 60’s into Wednesday . With temperatures becoming seasonal heading into the first week of March.

