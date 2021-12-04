Saturday evening forecast: blizzard conditions on the Big Island with summer-like heat for the big country

Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies tonight as you enjoy the night out on the town with overnight lows falling into the upper 40’s. Winds are expected to remain low from the north around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: The early bird gets the comic-con worm, a rather warm but fall like temperatures for expected today topping out in the upper 70’s with overnight lows into the low 40’s. Winds will be from the south-southwest ranging 5-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. So hold on to your outdoor decorations and enjoy the partly cloudy skies through the day.

Future Discussion: Temperature whiplash heading into the next work week, the good thing is you can start the work week with the ugly Christmas sweaters and not feel like you are melting. Winds will be from the north and the south gusting to 30 mph at times. No real rain chances with these fronts really with afternoon highs ranging from the 70’s to the 50’s with a cold front on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Overnight lows will also get quite chilly so make sure you protect the 3 P’s.