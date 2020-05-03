Saturday Evening Forecast: Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen because it will be staying windy for the next week.

May 02, 2020

Tonight: Mild and Breezy conditions will be in store for the big country tonight with mostly clear skies and the winds ranging from the south around 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect another above average temperature day in the big country. With today coming so close we still have a chance to break that record maximum temperature temperature. Winds will be mostly out of the SSW around 10-15 mph. Expect, some strong to severe storms heading into the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs in the upper 90’s and lows in the high 60’s.

Future Discussion: Windy conditions are here to stay in the big country with possible rain chances helping clear out some of that dry and hot air. Following that cold front expect to see some cold front land us in those average temperature ranges.