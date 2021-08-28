Saturday evening forecast: hurricane Ida could bring a few scattered showers to the big country

Saturday August 28th, 2021

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions across the big country with overnight lows falling into the lower 70’s. Winds will be from the south-southeast at around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Ida is expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane. This includes 10’+ storm surge on top of 15″+ of additional rainfall in an area where Louisiana is already below sea level. This means places with not electricity, unpassable/unlivable conditions for weeks. Call your loved one and encourage them to heed evacuation warnings. In the big country warm temperatures into the upper 80’s. overnight lows into the low 70’s with winds from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. Rain chances to about a 30% across the region.

Future Discussion: Rain chances fizzle out by Tuesday with temperatures getting close to the triple digits by Wednesday. The good thing is that we will start to see those dewpoints decrease meaning cooler temperatures. Afternoon high’s in the mid to upper 90’s. Overnight lows in the mid 70’s.