Saturday evening forecast: Incoming *cold* front dropping temperatures just a bit.

Saturday, September 4th, 2021

Tonight: Isolated showers out ahead of the cold front that will lower the temperatures into the 70’s. Winds will be from the south switching towards the north around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be into the mid 90’s following the cold front. A few rain chances to kick off the first full week of the month. Mainly towards the south of the I-20 corridor. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s.

Future Discussion: Labor day weekend has a few showers in store for the big country as most have the day off. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 90’s with dewpoints dropping off into the mid 50’s.