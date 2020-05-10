Saturday Evening Forecast: More rain and gusty winds possible in the big country.

May 09, 2020

Tonight: expect to see clear and calm conditions. Overnight lows in the low 50’s. Winds will be mainly out of the SSE around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Happy mother’s day big country! Mostly sunny conditions on your way out to celebrate the holiday weekend! Temperatures will be in the low 80’s across the region with winds from the south east around 10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the high 50’s so don’t forget your jacket.

Future Discussion: Some Showers will be possible for the big country beginning this week. Rain chances seem to be developing nicely. Looking at a break from those negative rain conditions until at least Wednesday. Temperatures and winds will be on the rise over the next couple of days so hold on to your hats!