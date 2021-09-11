Saturday evening forecast: near seasonal temperatures expected for the big country.

Saturday, September 11th, 2021

Tonight: a cool night is in store with temperatures dropping off into the mid 60’s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A cool start to the morning with temperatures increasing into the mid 90’s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast so enjoy the lower humidity while you can because that is on the rise by Tuesday.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will stay in the mix of the low to mid 90’s. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s low 70’s. Dewpoints rising by Tuesday leading to a muggy feeling outdoors. Rain chances possible to a disturbance currently in the G.O.M but we still are fine tuning the forecast and will inform you of the latest as the details become more concise/clear.