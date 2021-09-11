KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Saturday evening forecast: near seasonal temperatures expected for the big country.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, September 11th, 2021

Tonight: a cool night is in store with temperatures dropping off into the mid 60’s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A cool start to the morning with temperatures increasing into the mid 90’s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast so enjoy the lower humidity while you can because that is on the rise by Tuesday.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will stay in the mix of the low to mid 90’s. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s low 70’s. Dewpoints rising by Tuesday leading to a muggy feeling outdoors. Rain chances possible to a disturbance currently in the G.O.M but we still are fine tuning the forecast and will inform you of the latest as the details become more concise/clear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories