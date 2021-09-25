Saturday evening forecast: rain chances and humidity pick up heading into next week

Saturday, September 25th, 2021

Tonight: Temperatures will drop down to below normal into the upper 50’s. Winds will be from the south-southeast ranging between 5-10 mph. Enjoy the cooler temperatures to enjoy a cup of coffee on the porch before sunrise entering into Sunday morning.

Tomorrow: Closing out a great week another warm day with more cloud cover and moisture moving into the big country. Afternoon highs topping out in the mix of the upper 80’s lower 90’s. Winds will continue from the south around 5 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60’s.

Future Discussion: Heading into the start of the workweek expect temperatures into the upper 80’s with a slim chance at passing, scattered showers. With an area of low pressure coming in from the south we can expect rain chances to be best Tuesday and into the back half of the week. There is still a bit of a disagreement in terms of precipitation expected. Still some fine tuning to do to the forecast, as the models progress we should have a better picture in terms of amount. Regardless, you’ll want to pack the umbrella, rain boots/coat.