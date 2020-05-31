Saturday Evening Forecast: Seasonal Conditions as we close out the month of May.

Saturday, May 30th, 2020

Tonight: Clear, cooler than average weather. Great for cooking up some smore’s and grilling out. Overnight low in the lower 60’s. Light winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect a few areas of cloud cover early and a few showers to the south of the viewing area. Afternoon highs in the upper 80’s with winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Rain chances on the lower end, around 20% holding on to the start of your next work week. With temperatures in the upper 80’s before Wednesday. On Wednesday expect mid to upper 90’s for the big country. as overnight lows coast in the 60’s.