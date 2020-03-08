Saturday Evening Forecast: Spring break starts off wonderfully warm as rain moves into the forecast.

March 07, 2020

Tonight: As we move into the second week of March temperatures are definitely above average on both of the spectrum’s. Overnight temperatures will dip down into the high 40’s. With gusty winds from the southwest ranging 10-15 mph. Expect cloud cover to approach the big country throughout those overnight morning hours.

Tomorrow: Happy daylight savings day! Don’t forget to change those clock times on the microwaves, with a good reminder to switch out the batteries on smoke or carbon monoxide alarms or your NOAA weather radio. With rain moving into the forecast we see those rain chances creeping up by the afternoon hours into the key city. With a much stronger rain band moving on in during the overnight hours heading into Monday.

Future Discussion: At the moment we have accumulated 7″ of rain for the year. Putting us almost at 5″ above our normal for this season. Most of that heavy rain appearing to move into our viewing area by Wednesday. I'll have more on that as models progress. Not looking at anything substantial for the time being.