Saturday Evening Forecast: Sunny & windy conditions continue through the last week of February.

February 22nd, 2020

Tonight: Another beautiful day in the books Big Country. Temperatures reached a high of 63 degrees today. For tonight you can expect mostly cloudy skies with breezy southerly winds ranging 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect slightly warmer conditions heading into Sunday. Still holding on to a 20% chance of precipitation throughout the region. At this time mostly brief scattered showers are expected.

Future Discussions: Happy cold front day! With the rain coming to an end we will see the temperatures drop into the 50’s with chilly overnight lows following the cold front. Expect the front to arrive by early hours today. Good news, is that we saw a significant improvement in the drought conditions for those counties to the southeast. Over the next couple of days expect temperatures to become seasonal with sunny conditions by the weekend.