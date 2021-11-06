Saturday evening forecast: Take advantage of todays sunset, daylight savings time ends at 2:00 am Sunday

Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Tonight: Set any analog clocks back one hour before going to bed! Daylight savings time ends at 2 am November 7th. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the seasonal range upper 40’s with winds from the south around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Early morning with an early sunset! Don’t wake up on the wrong side of time as we “FALL” back. Sunset will arrive at 5:43 pm today so be on the lookout for a longer night. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70’s with overnight lows in the low 50’s. With wind speeds increasing from the south around 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Future Discussion: Temperature will remain above normal through Wednesday, as for Veterans day expect breezy conditions as winds change from the North with no real rain chances and sweater weather (mid 60’s) making a return. So hold on tight because it is about to get a bit breezy for the big country.