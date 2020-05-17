Saturday Evening Forecast: Tropical Storm Arthur has awoken.

May 16th, 2020

Tonight: Happy national armed forces day. For the 6th consecutive year we have seen an early start to the tropical season. Welcoming TS Arthur. Expect increasing cloud cover with overnight lows in the upper 50’s and low 60’s across the big country with calm winds.

Tomorrow: We will continue to monitor the development of the Tropical Storm as it progresses. Temperatures in the 80’s. Winds out of the northeast around 5 mph. With areas of patchy fog.

Future Discussion: A Sunny and warm trend continues into the third week of May. With temperatures continuing to rise make sure to find ways to beat that heat.