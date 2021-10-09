Saturday evening forecast: warm and breezy with an evening cold front moving in

Saturday, October 9th, 2021

Tonight: What a warm and record tying heat at 93° set back in 1894. Mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions as the winds continue from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s. Clear conditions expect tonight but still expecting a warmer than normal night however.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will continue into the low 90’s headed into Sunday evening with the possibility of seeing temperatures even cooler into the late night due to a late PM cold front. Winds will be from the south-southwest from 15-20 gusting to 30 mph at times with a 20% chance of isolated showers (Marginal/Severe). Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50’s for a seasonal, rather cool night.

Future Discussion: Looking ahead into the start of the holiday, temperatures following the front going into the 80’s with rain chances holding back on Monday but, rain chances picking back up on Tuesday. With a second stronger cold front moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday dropping the temperatures into the upper 70’s by the weekend.