Saturday evening forecast: warm and pleasant just in time for the Wylie game

Saturday, August 21st, 2021

Tonight: Mostly clear tonight with winds from the south-southeast at about 10 mph. Temperatures will descend into the mid 70’s. A great night to look up at the full ‘Blue’ Sturgeon moon.

Tomorrow: A great day to cheer on Wylie little league here in the big country. Allergies will be moderate while UV index will be high at 10.2. Temperatures will be in the range of the upper 90’s with winds from the south at about 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Warm temperatures continue into next week, however dewpoints will decrease allowing for a DRY Texan heat. Overnight lows will stay into the mid 70’s. With winds calming down by Monday. Stay Hydrated folks.