Saturday Evening Forecast: With oak season upon us, take a look at our carwash forecast.

March 28, 2020

Tonight: As we close out the last weekend of March here is what we can expect, tonight expect those gusty winds to calm slightly, with overnight lows in the low 40’s. Clear conditions will lead to a cold night so make sure to grab a jacket on your way out or a blanket if you are staying in.

Tomorrow: Tomorrows afternoon high will all depend on the cloud cover we see during the afternoon hours, which could limit the high’s to the upper 60’s. Rain potential at a slim 10% with tomorrow’s overnight lows in the low 50’s.

Future Discussion: Marginal risk indicated for the big country on Monday through the early morning hours. Most of that rainfall will be to the eastern half of the big country. We’ll have you weather aware at all time of the day and night. Nothing severe expected, however downpours, gusty winds and even lightning out ahead of that cold front.