Saturday, February 1, 2020: Warming trend continues but not for long

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a chilly night tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40’s under clear skies. The rest of the day will see a dramatic warming trend. Highs will top out in the middle 70’s. Cloud cover will increase as the day progresses. It will be breezy at times during the afternoon.

Monday will see high temperatures in the middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy.

The next cold front is forecast to move through our area on Tuesday of next week. This will cause temperatures to decrease in the late afternoon into the evening. It will also give us a chance for rain. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 20’s.

Overnight into Wednesday AM there is a chance for snow showers. Temperatures will struggle Wednesday afternoon as they only reach the low 40’s

A warming trend will start on Thursday as temperatures return to seasonable.

Friday and Saturday will be mild and mostly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 55° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 6:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday