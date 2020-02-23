Saturday, February 22: A beautiful sunny day with high temperatures 61-64 degrees across the Big Country and Heartland

We had another beautiful day in West Central Texas! We saw above temperatures in Abilene and Brownwood today. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s. Southern moisture and air, also cloudy skies keeps us warm.

Fog may settle in south of Interstate 20 highway, towards the Heartland. Caution while driving around 8am Sunday. A stray, brief rain shower is possible Sunday morning and afternoon.

Expect mild temperatures to continue tomorrow, windy conditions and cloudy skies. We continue to stay in the 60s until a cold front drifts in on Monday.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez