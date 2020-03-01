Saturday, February 29: A Leap Year Day with mild temperatures, fire weather concerns and gusty winds reaching 34mph. Strong winds will continue overnight into Sunday and Monday. With elevated fire weather risk, be mindful and cautious while grilling outdoors or with possible brush fire.

Tonight overnight low temperatures will range from 52-57 degrees in the Big Country and the Heartland.

For Sunday, March 1st, expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow and high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez