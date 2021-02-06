Saturday, February 6, 2021: An unseasonably mild, breezy, and sunny Super Bowl Sunday

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Breezy north winds will taper off this evening. The winds will pick up out of the SSE overnight. It will get cold and breezy. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s under mostly clear skies.

The winds will pick up even more on Sunday. SSW winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s along with lots of sun.

Unseasonably mild weather will return for Monday. High temperatures will reach the middle 70’s. A strong cold front will push through during the evening.

Tuesday will be cool. High temperatures will only reach the low 50’s.

High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to leave the 40’s. Chances for precipitation will return Wednesday night. Another shot of cold air will move in Wednesday night. A wintry mix will be a possibility Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be cold. High temperatures will be in the 30’s with below freezing mornings. A wintry mix will be a possibility for both days.

The forecast will dry out on Saturday. It will stay cold.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Freezing Rain. Breezy. High Temperature: 48° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 39° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 36° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 35° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 6:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday